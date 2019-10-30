YMCA in Ellsworth is bringing Halloween inside due to weather

It seems mother nature is trying to pull some tricks this Halloween.

Some plans have changed in Ellsworth because of the weather.

Staff at Down East Family YMCA on State Street say they're bringing their annual trunk-or-treat event inside this year.

They've been working with public safety, businesses and other organizations that take part in the festivites to get things moved into the gymnasium.

"Want the kids to be safe and so we got together and we talked really quick and said, 'where can we have it?' And, of course, we opened our gym up and now everyone can come inside and have a wonderful time," said Jeannie Wood, Associate Executive Director.

The parade down Main Street has been cancelled.

Families can head over to the y at 4:30. Trick or treating will be from five to seven.

This event is free and anyone is invited.