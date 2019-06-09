YMCA fit fest happens at the Festival Plaza

Hundreds of people came together for the YMCA fit fest Sunday at Festival Plaza in Auburn.

Sunday's 5k race was the first in a series of three races to be held this summer as part of the triple crown 5k event.

The race began at 8:30 this Sunday morning, and beforehand, a kids fun run was held at 8.

People of all ages and fitness levels came out to participate or cheer others on

If you are new to 5k's one word of advice is to take your time.

“Come out, enjoy the event and walk. Walking is going to be your first step towards finishing,” says Alan Groudle, from marketing. "It's not just a race, so don't feel that you're not fast enough because you're putting that limitation on yourself.”

Refreshments were provided for all participants and awards were handed out at the end.

The next race in the series will be Emily's Run on July 21st and the final race is the l-A bridge run on August 25th.