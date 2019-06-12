Wyman's of Maine lends a helping hand towards local non-profit

The Women's Health Resource Library recently bought a new building that needs a ton of TLC.

"We will occupy the downstairs and the upstairs will be a rented studio apartment and then three professional spaces. So, therapist, art therapists, someone who wants an office out of their home type of thing."

Because of the amount of work and money, it is going to take to fix up the old building the "Wild Blue Crew" decided to lend a helping hand.

"Wyman's today coming out and doing this work day gives us a huge jump start on the project because it is a very old building with a crazy history and it feels a little bit like the money pit."

Wyman's of Maine and more than 100 of its employees spent their day cleaning, gardening and doing carpentry work for free.

"As I was developing the new program Wildly Better Days, we are looking to make our communities better today and tomorrow so this was a perfect partnership for us."

This is the first project of many through their new program Wildly Better Days.

"We wanted to have a way to support and motivate our employees to not only contribute to the success of our company but to also contribute to the success of our local communities."

"It is more than any small donation could mean for us and Wyman's has been a huge supporter of our organization since we started and we always know we can count on them but, this is above and beyond anything they've ever done for us."

Wyman's hopes to complete two community projects per year.