Wreaths Across America to roll out on Saturday

Wreaths Across America begins its trek to Arlington National Cemetery Saturday.

Saturday the 14th is the official day of wreath laying at cemeteries here in Maine as well as Arlington.

This Saturday, the convoy rolls out with a sunrise service at West Quoddy Headlight in Lubec.

From there, they'll travel to Calais where they'll hold a ceremony at 10.

Sunday they head out again, making stops in Ellsworth and Belfast.

Visit the Wreaths Across America facebook page for more information.