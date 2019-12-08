Wreaths Across America makes a stop at Belfast High School

After making their stop in Ellsworth, Wreaths across America make a stop in Belfast for lunch and a ceremony put on by the community.

Folks gathered at Belfast Area High School to welcome the convoy, and it took many groups coming together to show local appreciation for the cause.

Belfast Hanniford donated food for the riders and drivers, and the girl and boy scouts helped pass out lunches.

Musical teams from the school did a short number and 3 seniors helped dedicate wreaths to military families.

“Just to see the gratitude and appreciation in the veterans and some of the drivers,” says Jeff Lovejoy, the principal at BAHS. “It’s a long journey for them but I really felt they were really genuine in thanking us for hosting them. And I’m obviously just proud of the student and staff and community members here.”

It was a short stop for the long journey ahead, but couldn’t have been possible without everyone who helped and showed support.

