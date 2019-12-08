Wreaths Across America kicks off in Ellsworth

It's that time of year...when the Wreaths Across America convoy rolls out and folks across the country come out to watch.

Mona Gunn says, "Wreaths Across America is an organization that says honor them, remember them, and then teach others about the freedoms that we have in this country."

Wreaths Across America started in Maine.

Each year, the organization carries on its mission of honoring our nation's heroes...by placing memorial wreaths on graves at Arlington National Cemetery.

Kelly Hinkle says, "When they can place those wreaths and say that name it is a feeling like no other."

Today, they held their kick-off event in Ellsworth at the Maine Coast Mall.

Hundreds of folks came out to watch the convoy roll in.

Hinkle says, "It is breathtaking to take a step back and see all these emotions. Hear these stories of veterans that never open up, open up and share stories. It is that gold star mother talking about their son or their daughter. It's that Vietnam veteran being welcomed home on the convoy. There is so many different things and it is just an emotional rollercoaster the whole way through."

Those making the trek to Arlington say it's an honor to be apart of it in more ways than one.

Gunn says, "It's awesome to see that patriotism is alive and well in this country. Every state that we go through there are people and there are flags, and there are people who said: "thank you." Not only thank you to the Gold Star families who paid the ultimate sacrifice with their last but, also thank you to the veterans who served this country, and the Blue Star families who have families that are in active duty in the military."

Wayne Hanson says, "It brings tears to me every time we drive through and see those youngsters out there because hopefully, those parents are telling them what we're doing and why we're doing it- to remember those who have sacrificed so much for our freedoms today and to see the children out, that's one of our main things is to teach the children the cost of freedom."

