Wreaths Across America convoy rolls into Ellsworth

It's that time of year when the Wreaths Across America convoy rolls out and folks across the country come out to watch.

Wreaths Across America started in Maine.

Each year, the organization carries on their mission of honoring our nation's heroes by placing memorial wreaths on graves at Arlington National Cemetery.

On Sunday, they held their kick-off event in Ellsworth at the Maine Coast Mall.

Hundreds of folks came out to watch the convoy roll in.

Those making the trek to Arlington say it's an honor to be a part of it, and they love being able to remind people how important it is to remember, honor, and teach the communities along the way.

"It's awesome to see that patriotism is alive and well in this country. Every state that we go through there are people and there are flags, and there are people who said "thank you." Not only thank you to the Gold Star Families who paid the ultimate sacrifice with their last but, also thank you to the veterans who served this country, and the Blue Star Families who have families that are in active duty in the military,” said Mona Gunn, President of American Gold Star Mothers, Inc.

"It brings tears to me every time we drive through and see those youngsters out there because hopefully those parents are telling them what we're doing and why we're doing it- to remember those who have sacrificed so much for our freedoms today, and to see the children out, that's one of our main things is to teach the children the cost of freedom,” explained Wayne Hanson, Chairman of the Board for Wreaths Across America.

National Wreaths Across America Day is December 14th.

To learn more visit: https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/.