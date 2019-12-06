Wreath laying ceremony marks 78th Anniversary of attack on Pearl Harbor

Folks in Bangor marked the 78th Anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor a day early.

More than 2,400 lives were lost on December 7, 1941.

Members of every military branch were present Friday for a ceremony on the footbridge over the Kenduskeag stream.

The Willard Carlton Orr Bridge is named after the only Mainer killed in the attack. Orr was a Bangor High School graduate.

Veterans and others spoke in memory of those who lost their lives.

There was a ceremonial wreath toss.

Darryl Lyon of the Bangor High ROTC says, "How hopeless our greatest generation must have felt on December 8th and how mighty they must have felt when their enemy surrendered. The day reminds us to be resilient, to react to tough situations with resolve both in our personal lives, as a state and as a nation."

After the wreath ceremony members of the Bangor High School band performed.

The Bangor High Army Junior ROTC provided a rifle and honor salute.