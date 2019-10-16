Worldwide Community Bake Day event held in Castine

The ocean breeze in Castine carried the smell of woodsmoke and biscuits Wednesday for Worldwide Community Bake Day.

Liz Solet is Advancement Coordinator for the Wilson Museum. She says when they heard about the day, they wanted to get involved. "The community part was very appealing to us. We try to support the community and be part of the community as much as we can."

Worldwide Community Bake Day is a new initiative by The Maine Grain Alliance to support local baking traditions and economies. Over a dozen events, big and small, were held around the globe.

"The Wilson Museum is so much about local history and Maine traditions and crafts and traditional foods." said Solet. "This seemed like a perfect connection."

The museum's outdoor oven was kept full of fresh biscuits by Executive Director Patty Hutchins.

"The fun of making biscuits and getting your hands into dough. We have some savory biscuits with bacon and chives and onion and cheese. We're also doing a typical biscuit of bakewell cream. We're using whole wheat flour. Rye flour. So a variety of flours. We're serving it with crabapple jelly that we've made here at the museum."

Some attendees got a look inside the museum, which is usually closed this time of year.

"It's a museum that was built on the collections of J Howard Wilson who was an anthropologist and geologist and amateur archaeologist." says Solet. "He explored the world with his family. Brought back artifacts from around the world."

Solet says they're glad to help promote local grain. "Grain growing was a strong tradition in Maine for a very long time, and it's kind of been lost. And Maine has been building back the infrastructure to produce and mill and provide locally grown grains."

The Wilson Museum holds educational events year round across the street in the Hutchins Education Center.

You can find more information about upcoming events at WilsonMuseum.org