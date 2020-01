One of the world's largest passenger jets landed at Bangor International Airport Monday morning because of a medical emergency.

An airport spokeswoman says the Emirates Airbus A380 coming from Dubai landed at the airport at 9:30 a.m..

The fire department needed to use its aerial ladder to get the patient off the plane.

Spokeswoman Aimee Thibodeau said the plane took off at 12:15 p.m. to continue its flight to New York's John F. Kennedy Airport.