World renowned musician to perform in Bangor Tuesday night

You can enjoy a concert from a renowned musician from Berlin Tuesday.

Gunter Kennel says he started playing the organ more than 40 years ago.

He'll be performing at St. John's Church on York Street at 7:30 p.m.

You can expect a program full of all different kinds of music, including Bach.

Kennel said, "Hearing that music in such a beautiful church with beautiful acoustics, it's always I think a spiritual experience, and I hope people, they get consolation and even joy."

The show is put on by St. John's Organ Society.

We're told there's a suggested donation of $10.

Funds collected will go toward education and outreach for the society.