World War Two veterans to be honored during 75th anniversary of D-Day

This Thursday marks the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

On June 6th, 1944, Allied troops invaded Normandy during World War Two.

It was the largest seaborne invasion in history.

Honor Flight Maine is honoring all World War Two veterans with a ceremony at the Maine National Guard Joint Force Headquarters in Augusta.

Thursday's event starts at 1.

Honor Flight Maine is a non-profit that flies veterans to Washington, D.C. for free to visit their national memorials.

"We've had the privilege and the honor to take many of our World War Two veterans that were at Normandy and D-Day," says Joy Asuncoin, Honor Flight Maine, "And to hear their stories and listening to them talk about their service and sacrifices, it's just incredible. And I would love everybody to meet these men and women that served during World War Two."

Thursday's program, Operation Gratitude, will run for about an hour.

Everyone is invited to attend.

For more information, log onto https://www.honorflightmaine.org/