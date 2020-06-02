World War II memorial cleaned up thanks to volunteers

A World War Two memorial on the University of Maine campus is getting a facelift.

Veterans, active duty service members and members of the Maine Business School corps gathered to clean and landscape around the memorial

It's next to Fogler Library.

Donated by the class of 1945, the memorial commemorates those who fought to defend our freedoms.

It's usually cleaned by a large group on Maine Day, but with the campus mostly empty, only a few gathered to help.

Some traveled from as far as Portland to assist.

"This is a hidden gem." said Dr. Nory Jones, Ph.D. Professor of Information Systems at Maine Business School. "Nobody knows about this beautiful World War Two memorial and we come out here to keep it pretty every year and hope that more people will learn about it and come out and see it and remember our world war two veterans."

Almost 4,000 UMaine students and alumni served in World War Two