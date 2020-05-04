'World Series of Birding' comes to Maine

The World Series of Birding is coming to Maine.

New Jersey Audubon, which normally hosts the event, has opened it up to teams all along the Atlantic Flyway, for the first time in its 37 year history.

Starting at midnight on May 9th, the Maine Audubon team will spend 24 hours finding as many different bird species as they can, trying to beat teams from all over the Eastern Seaboard.

The event will showcase the diverse birdlife and habitat in Maine, and also be an opportunity to raise funds for Maine Audubon’s conservation and education work.

“Each team member goes out individually," said Bob Duchesne, of the Maine Audubon Birding Team. "You stay in touch by phone, or data or whatever. Your other team members know what birds you’ve gotten, they get their birds, and so everyone stays within ten miles of their house, and that way you get as many birds as you can. In Maine, we’re so blessed because so much of the birding is in our own backyards.”

For more information on the World Series of Birding, check out maineaudubon.org