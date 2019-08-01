World Lung Cancer Day highlights life-saving screenings

August 1st is World Lung Cancer Day

According to the CDC, lung cancer deaths have declined in the U.S. by more than ten percent since 2013.

But, lung cancer still causes more deaths than any other cancer.

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center is expanding its lung cancer screening program, and doctors there say improvements in technology can help patients at all stages of the disease.

Dr. John Klemperer is the director of EMMC's lung cancer screening program. "We're now about five years into lung cancer screening here, and the program has grown every single year with more patients coming in. We've hired two dedicated full time people and anticipate doing outreach in the area as well. This is a proven technology that we think will offer a lot of benefit."

You can find more information on lung cancer and the screening program at NorthernLightHealth.org