Today's World Book Day

Folks all over the globe are picking up their favorite book today.

Today is World Book Day.

It's an annual event organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization.

The goal is to promote reading, publishing, and copyright.

What better place to visit today than your local library.

We stopped by the Waterville Public Library.

"They're a great source of entertainment and learning, and knowledge is power, and it is a good way to experience other people's perspectives and events that you might not have learned about otherwise. Literature is a great way to explore a lot of different things."

World Book Day was first celebrated in 1995.