Workshop at UMaine teaches the public about political campaigns

A workshop held at UMaine taught members of the public how to run a political campaign.

Cara Schulz, a City Councilor in Burnsville, Minnesota was the special guest.

She shared her insight on some of the tricks and trades of politics and encouraged students and others in attendance on how to get involved in politics.

"What I'm providing is some basic training on how to run your campaign. Budgeting, how to recruit volunteers, how to talk to people at the door. How to be respectful and responsive to voters," said Schulz.

This event was sponsored by the Libertarian Party of Maine.