Worker pinned under street sweeper, killed, police say

A construction worker was killed Friday in Yarmouth when he got pinned under a street sweeper on Main Street, according to police.

It happened just after 11:30 a.m. under the Route 1 overpass bridge, which is under construction. The man was working on the bridge replacement project.

Police have not yet released the man's name or age. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been called in to investigate.

Main Street is closed in the area. It will remain closed for the next several hours, according to officials at the scene.