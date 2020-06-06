Worker at Saco restaurant diagnosed with acute hepatitis A, Maine CDC says

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning after a worker at a Saco restaurant was diagnosed with acute hepatitis A.

Health officials said the worker handled food Sea Salt Lobster Restaurant while infectious from May 12 through May 23.

The Maine CDC said people who got food from the restaurant might be at risk of infection.

Maine CDC officials are recommending that anyone who may have eaten food prepared at Sea Salt Lobster Restaurant or worked at the restaurant on May 22 and May 23 receive hepatitis A vaccine by Saturday.

There is a 14-day window during which the vaccine is effective after exposure. This includes anyone who may have had takeout, delivery or curbside pickup of food from the restaurant, officials said.

Anyone who visited the restaurant from May 12 through May 21 is outside the window for which the vaccine is recommended but should watch for symptoms and seek medical attention if symptoms develop.

Hepatitis A is a vaccine-preventable, contagious liver disease caused by the hepatitis A virus.

Symptoms range from mild illness to a severe sickness that requires hospitalization and can last several months.

Most adults with hepatitis A have a sudden onset of symptoms such as tiredness, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea, dark urine, and jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes).

Most children younger than six years old do not have symptoms or have an unrecognized infection.