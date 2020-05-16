Worker at Birch Bay Retirement Village in Bar Harbor tested positive for COVID-19

On Saturday we learned that a staff member at the Birch Bay Retirement Village in Bar Harbor has tested positive for COVID-19.

"We are taking every step recommended by our state and federal agencies to contain the spread. We want to make residents, their families, our dedicated staff, and our community aware and reassure everyone that we are proactively addressing the situation," said Executive Director Peter Sullivan.

The home says all of their staff were tested between May 12th through the 14th.

And that all residents who came in potential contact with the staff member have tested negative for Coronavirus.