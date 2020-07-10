Work search waivers extended for Mainers

Mainers now have more time to receive unemployment benefits due to COVID-19, without having to show proof they're searching for work.

The extension comes in accordance with Maine's State Civil Emergency being extended through August 6th.

The Department of Labor says the work search waiver now runs through September 5th. It applies to workers temporarily laid off from their jobs and expected to return.

For those who lost their jobs or are not expecting to return to their employers, the waiver Is extended through July 18th.

After July 18, all claimants will need to report on a weekly basis.

Those who are still connected to their employer, and therefore not required to search for other work until September 5, must still be able and available to work for their employer.

