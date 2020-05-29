Work continues on upgrades to Bangor's Waterfront Concert venue

Some major progress has been made on the upgrades to Bangor's waterfront concert venue.

A large crane, mounds of dirt and dozens of construction trucks can be seen there now.

A lot of the work done isn't visible because it's underground.

This includes plumbing for new bathrooms at the facility.

The mounds of dirt are new levels for premium seats and the lawn, making it easier for folks to see the stage.

Concrete is set to be poured next, eliminating the muddy areas for seats.

Alex Gray of Waterfront Concerts says the cancellations of several of summer shows has allowed them to continue working on the space longer than originally planned.

He said, "Two shows in August and one in September that are still on the books. Rod Stewart is still technically scheduled to happen, Luke Bryan is as well as is KISS. I think it's highly unlikely that those shows play off but again, like we're waiting for guidance from state officials with respect to what we should and shouldn't be doing, we're waiting for guidance from artist management on what their plans are. I think it's likely we don't have a season this season."

Gray says folks who have already purchased tickets can log on to their ticket master account for updated information.

Those who bought tickets electronically from the box office can call and have their money refunded.

If you purchased tickets in cash from the box office, Gray says they hope to have it back open sometime soon and can begin refunding those purchases in person.