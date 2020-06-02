Hotel group asking for quarantine for out-of-state visitors to be dropped

Work With Maine is a collaboration of hospitality businesses, and they say There are other measures that can be taken to still effectively keep Mainers and visitors safe, instead of simply not letting folks from out of state- in.

Their plan is a phased approach that includes strict adherence to state guidelines already in place. Things they say are proving to be working in mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

“Our hotels in Bangor have been open this entire time," said Eben Salvatore, the Director of Operations for Bar Harbor Resorts. "We’ve been accommodating first responders and front line workers that work in hospitals and live with us, and we’re confident that we can provide a safe visitor experience and protect our employees and our community.”

The current mandate calls for out of state visitors to quarantine for fourteen days. That’s led to thousands of lodging cancellations all throughout the state. With those cancellations comes a loss in revenue, and anxiety over what the future holds.

“Tourism is important. It’s vital to our community," said lobsterman Jim Hanscomb, who also co-owns a bait shop. "Who’s gonna come here and quarantine for fourteen days to spend a week vacation. With a fourteen day quarantine, it might just as well be closed. No one’s gonna come here. It’s not even feasible.”

Kevin DesVeaux is the co-owner of West Street Cafe, and says empty hotel rooms has already devastated his business.

“Over Memorial day weekend we were down on average about ninety percent," he said.

According to the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce, Mainers make up only 10% of Maine tourism. Not enough to keep businesses that depend on tourism going.

“These business models are designed to be operating at 75 to 80 percent occupancy, and ten percent is not gonna cut it.”

DesVeaux says that makes it vital to his business that folks from out-of-state feel welcome, and have a place to stay.

“When people aren’t staying here, they’re not eating downtown at the restaurants where the lobsterman sold them their lobsters, etcetera," said Salvatore. "So the impact is tremendous beyond the hotel side of it.”

