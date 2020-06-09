The group 'Work With ME' says additional work needed on tourism reopening plan

A group of hospitality business operators is pushing for Governor Mills to lift the 14-day quarantine for all visitors who come to Maine - no matter where they're from.

Members of the Group 'Work With ME' says the Governor's new plan to have people from out-of-state have a negative COVID-19 test to avoid the quarantine will still devastate the summer tourism season.

It does not apply to people from New Hampshire or Vermont.

Eben Salvatore is the Director of Operations at Bar Harbor Resorts.

Speaking on behalf of the group, he says "Mandatory testing is an unproven and unbalanced approach. It creates unnecessary obstacles for people trying to vacation in Maine."

He also says, "We continue to believe that there are major legal, ethical, and practical barriers to any attempt to require the mandatory testing of non-residents who wish to enter the state."

The group says no other state in the lower U.S. has implemented a testing program like this.

Salvatore says the tourism industry right now is losing approximately 17 million dollars per day because of the existing quarantine.