Woodstock Fatal Crash

Woodstock, ME (WABI)- A South Berwick woman was killed in a car crash Friday night.
According to the Oxford County Sheriff's Office, 72-year old Ashley Torrey was speeding on Main Street in Woodstock. She missed a curve and ended up hitting another vehicle that was stopped at the intersection.
Torrey's car then hit a utility pole. The crash severed the pole which fell across the back of Torrey's vehicle. Authorities say she died at the scene.
A passenger in the second car involved in the crash was taken to the hospital.