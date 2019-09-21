Woodstock Fatal Crash

A South Berwick woman was killed in a car crash Friday night.

According to the Oxford County Sheriff's Office, 72-year old Ashley Torrey was speeding on Main Street in Woodstock. She missed a curve and ended up hitting another vehicle that was stopped at the intersection.

Torrey's car then hit a utility pole. The crash severed the pole which fell across the back of Torrey's vehicle. Authorities say she died at the scene.

A passenger in the second car involved in the crash was taken to the hospital.

