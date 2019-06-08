Woodford's church brings a piece of Ireland to Portland

Portland's Woodford's church transformed into a piece of Ireland this weekend celebrating Celtic culture.

The second annual Little Sea Folk festival brought together Celtic music, dance, arts, crafts, and food.

Organizers say this year they wanted to bring in more families and children so they can experience these folk traditions first hand.

"As they grow up they either learn to play something or dance or learn to appreciate and carry on traditions that have been carried over oceans to here and then hopefully continue to pass that down the line," says Colleen Raney, the festival Dir.

The Little Sea Folk festival organization hosts events year round.

Their next event is on Peaks Island scheduled for the end of this month.

