Lighthouse art project taking over downtown Milbridge

Lighthouses have popped up along Main Street in Milbridge in the last couple of weeks.

Wooden lighthouses to be exact.

As we found out, it's all part of a local project designed to showcase the talent of local artists and help out the town's theatre.

"It's just awe inspiring to look at them,” said Milbridge artist, Karen Schevenieus.

Lighthouses have taken over Milbridge.

"It's quite something,” said Schevenieus.

Around town, there are ten of these seven-foot wooden lighthouses that have all been adopted by local artists.

Each artist created beautiful themes for each lighthouse for the Downtown Milbridge Lighthouse Project put on by Gateway Milbridge, an organization helping with initiatives to revitalize the downtown area.

One of their biggest projects is rebuilding the Milbridge Theatre.

"Every kid in Milbridge went here every Friday night and went to the movies,” explained Schevenieus. “It was our hangout, so it's a big thing to get it back."

"There really isn't much in the area in Washington County for entertainment, so it will be great to have it back,” said artist, Heidi Beal.

Karen and Heidi are just two of the local artists participating.

Their hope, along with those at the theatre, is this project brings visitors to town to showcase the community and is an economic boost as well. So far, this project has exceeded their expectations.

"Last Sunday, for example, I came to town and there were 30 different people photographing the lighthouses, and it's been a great exposure for the community and for the artist as well” said Richard Bondurant of Gateway Milbridge.

Janie Snider is another local artist with a love for various Maine landscapes. She says she's excited this project is not only bringing attention to local artists but also enhancing the downtown.

"Once you see all of the lighthouses, you will really see the uniqueness, the diversity that each artist brings to it,” said Snider.

The lighthouses will be sold by silent auction at a reception later this month.

All proceeds will go to rebuilding the theatre.

You can vote for your favorite lighthouse by going to the Milbridge Theatre Facebook page.

Voting ends on August 22nd.

For more information visit: http://www.milbridgetheater.org/.

