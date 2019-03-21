Women's groups advocate in Augusta for earned paid sick leave

The leaders of Maine women's groups turned out in Augusta to lend support to a paid sick leave bill.

It would require businesses with at least five employees to give workers earned paid sick days.

This issue has been the subject of much debate over the last few weeks.

"We support earned paid sick days because we see it as an important step forward in addressing the economic disparities women face every day," said Nicole Clegg of Planned Parenthood of Northern New England. "And it's important that we take this in a broader context in regards to the systems and structures that negatively impact a woman's ability to achieve economic security."

Opponents say provisions in the bill would put too much burden on many Maine businesses.

The bill made it out of committee and will soon face a vote in the Senate.