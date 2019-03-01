Women's History Month kicks off at UMaine

Friday begins a month of many offerings at UMaine to mark Women's History month...

Girl Talk: An Inter-Generational Conversation, kicked things off Friday afternoon.

It was a talk recognizing the passage of the 19th amendment, which granted some women the right to vote...

"We talked on sisterhood," said Founder of Choose Yourself, Judicaelle Irakoze. "We talked on accountability between the feminist movement. We talked on collective freedom and we ended the conversation talking on how we can make sure that even the most oppressed among us when it comes to the intersections of the movement: race, gender, sexual orientation are represented and our voices are heard as Maine is becoming a diverse state."

The rest of the month will include activities, films, events and talks - all of which are free to attend...

Everyone's invited.

