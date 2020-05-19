Women veterans claim they were told to leave Augusta facility with short notice

Women veterans at the Betsy Ann Ross House of Hope in Augusta say they were told they'd have to move out by Tuesday due to concerns surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic.

They tell us they got the news last week.

As of Monday, none of them had been able to find another place to live and feared becoming homeless.

The Kennebec Journal reports that one of the home's board members says the women are not being evicted but are being asked to leave temporarily.

And that they will be able to stay until they find a new home.

Of the home's four current occupants, three of them claim this was, and still hasn't been, communicated to them.

"We found out in a newspaper that we can stay until we find stable housing. It wasn't by them, no one still hasn't came up and said hey we're sorry we put you in such a distressed, traumatizing situation. Making you think you're going to lose housing," said Katrina Zuckerman.

The four women in the home have been quarantining together through this pandemic.

Two of the home's occupants are 65 and older.

They fear they may be put at greater risk by having to leave and live elsewhere.