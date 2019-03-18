Women rescued overnight from Culter trail

Maine game wardens rescued two hikers stranded in Cutler overnight Monday.

Authorities say 53-year old Staci McCarthy and 73-year old Margaret Ross began hiking the Bold Coast Trail along with two dogs, shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday.

The women, both from Pembroke, hiked for nearly three miles before realizing they had underestimated both the length and difficulty of the trail. They were concerned they wouldn't make it back to their vehicle before dark.

A call for help went out at 5 Sunday night. The women told authorities they had no food, water or flashlights with them. Wardens were able to figure out their location before the cell phone battery died.

At first, authorities tried a water rescue but due to a strong tidal surf, that was deemed too dangerous.

For the next five hours, rescue workers from various agencies hiked to reach the women, then helped them back over the icy trail system.

They arrived safely back at their vehicle around 2 a.m. Monday.