Women accused of killing Owls Head women makes court appearance

A South Thomaston woman accused of killing a woman she was hired to help has pleaded not guilty to murder and theft.

37-year-old Sarah Richards is being held without bail for the February death of an Owls Head woman

Authorities say 83-year-old Helen Carver was paying Richards to shovel snow at her home and Carver had confronted Richards about a stolen debit card.

According to court documents, Richards is seen on surveillance video using Carver's card.

Those documents also say a local man told police Richards had asked him if he would be willing to kill someone, but he thought she was joking until he learned she had been charged with Carver's death.

According to detectives, Richards may have accessed Carver's phone and erased all records of calls she made to Carver.

Authorities say they have requested records from the cell phone company to help determine the timeline of events leading up to Carver's death.

