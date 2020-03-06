"Women Build" this weekend in Old Town

Knocking down challenges women face with a hammer. The need for safe and affordable housing for low-income women and their families will be in the spotlight this weekend.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor is partnering with Lowe's of Bangor and Lowe's of Brewer for the annual Women Build event. Volunteers are still needed on Saturday, March 7th from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at 159 Perkins Avenue in Old Town.

Local women will be joining thousands of others around the country giving their time during International Women Build Week.

More than 30% of US women-headed households with children live in poverty. This event doesn't just raise awareness, but it also does something tangible to help.

Tasks this weekend include installing vapor barriers, helping with drywall and assisting with various construction site tasks. No special skills are required to volunteer. Lunch and snacks will be provided, as well as t-shirts, nails aprons and work gloves. Sturdy shoes are recommended.