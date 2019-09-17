Woman's body found buried on property in Norway

Maine State Police said a body that is believed to be a woman was removed from a property in the town of Norway on Tuesday.

The woman's remains were found buried in the backyard on Harrison Road, as they were conducting a search.

The woman is believed to be in her 80s and died in the last 12 to 18 months, officials said.

Police said she might have lived in the mobile home on the property.

Officials said the remains were taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Augusta where an autopsy will begin Wednesday.

The medical examiner will identify the remains and determine the cause of death officials said.