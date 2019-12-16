Woman who was wanted for baby's death in Montana arrested in Franklin County

A Montana woman charged with negligent homicide in the death of her 5-month-old daughter has been arrested in Maine.

Police say 30-year-old Audria Shannon Nickerson was arrested Saturday at a home in Strong and was being held Monday as a fugitive from justice at the Franklin County Detention Center.

Nickerson was found slumped over the body of her daughter in her vehicle in September in Butte, Montana.

An autopsy determined the baby died of suffocation, and blood tests showed Nickerson had methamphetamine in her system.