Woman who has served as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court since 2001 to lead Maine's only law school

The woman who has served as Chief Justice of the Maine State Supreme Judicial Court for nearly 20 years is stepping down.

Leigh Saufley will take on a new position as the dean of the University of Maine School of Law - the state's only law school.

Saufley will end her service to the courts next week.

Governor Mills issued a statement this afternoon, thanking Chief Justice Saufley for the work.

The governor says that the process now will begin to review candidates who could succeed Saufley.

An appointment from the governor requires confirmation by the State Senate.

That would be a delayed process since the Legislative session was ended due to COVID-19.

