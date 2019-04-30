Woman taken to the hospital after accident in Brewer

A two car accident in Brewer Tuesday morning ended with one woman going to the hospital.

It happened around 8:30 when the woman hit a taxi on her way out of the post office on Parkway South.

According to Brewer Police the woman mistakenly hit the gas pedal instead of the brake after the accident and her SUV jumped the sidewalk and went across the grass, and she ended up stopped on the lawn in front of Brewer High School.

Both vehicles had to be towed away.

The woman, whose name was not released, was able to walk to the ambulance, her injuries were thought to be minor.

No charges are expected.

