Woman seriously injured in fire at Wilton apartment building

A woman was seriously injured Monday morning in a fire at a Wilton apartment building, according to the Maine Fire Marshal's Office.

Fire crews went to the apartment building of Village View Street about 7 a.m. after neighbors reported spotting flames shooting from a second-floor window.

A neighbor said he called 911 and ran to help get people out of the building.

Investigators said damage from the fire was confined to the apartment where the woman was injured.

The woman was taken to a Portland hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The Maine Fire Marshal's Office is looking into several possible accidental causes for the fire.