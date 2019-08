An Allagash woman trying to avoid a moose, was seriously injured in a car crash.

According to Maine State Police, 25-year old Shelby Taggett was in St. John Plantation.

She told troopers she tried to avoid a moose that was in the road.

Her vehicle ended up on the opposite side of the road. Taggeett overcorrected, causing the car to skid out of control and hit a utility pole.

Taggett was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.