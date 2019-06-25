Woman sentenced to 50 years in prison for beating death of 4 year old Kendall Chick

A Maine woman convicted of murdering a 4-year-old girl was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Tuesday.

In April, a judge found Shawna Gatto, of Wiscasset, guilty of murder in the 2017 death of Kendall Chick.

Prosecutors had asked for 65-years-to-life in prison, while the defense asked for a 30-year sentence.

Judge William Stokes said he doesn’t view Gatto as a monster. Stokes said he believes she started with good intentions to babysit 3 young kids but then got overwhelmed.

Stokes said he did not find a life sentence for Gatto appropriate given the facts presented in the case.

During the trial, Stokes rejected the defense's argument during the trial that there wasn't evidence beyond a reasonable doubt to convict Gatto of inflicting fatal injuries on Chick in her home.

The judge said in his summary that what happened to Chick was “outrageous, shocking and brutal.”

Witnesses testified the child's body was covered with bruises and one of her eyes was swollen shut when responders discovered her body.

Chick was placed in the care of Gatto and her fiance by the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

The child welfare agency came under increased scrutiny after the deaths of Chick and a 10-year-old girl in Stockton Springs.

