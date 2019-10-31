Woman sentenced for abandoning cats, locking them in Unity storage unit

A woman who locked a dozen cats in a storage unit in Unity has been sentenced to 20 days in jail.

67-year-old Anna Elander was also banned from owning cats again.

She pleaded guilty in August to animal cruelty.

The cats were discovered last fall in plastic dog crates in Elander's storage locker.

Authorities say they'd been abandoned for nearly three weeks without water, food or litter.

Three of the cats were already dead. The rest were taken to the Humane Society Waterville Area.

One died shortly after arrival and another had to be euthanized. The surviving animals were dubbed 'Miracle Cats'.

At her sentencing Tuesday, Elander was also ordered to serve a year of probation and get counseling.

She was also banned from ever owning more than four dogs at a time.

