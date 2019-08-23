Woman sent to the hospital following Levant crash

A woman wound up in a hospital following a crash involving two vehicles in Levant.

It happened on Union Street around 11:00 a.m. Friday.

Police say a woman distracted by her cell phone veered off the road and into woods.

Her car hit a utility pole, bringing down a guy-wire.

Another car hit the wire, totaling that car.

Police with a reminder that a new law banning handheld phone use will soon take hold in Maine.

"Stay off your phones. It can always wait,” said Camron Barrieau of the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office. “If you're getting a phone call or or you have to end your phone conversation, pull over to the side of the road."

The hands-free phone law goes into effect September 19th.

