Woman rescues 6-year-old who fell through ice

A 6-year-old boy is recovering after falling through the ice in Scarborough Monday morning near Minuteman Drive, according to Scarborough Fire Captain Nate Contreras.

The little boy was playing with a friend when he fell through the ice.

The friend ran and alerted a neighbor, who was able to rescue the boy from the ice.

"I'm so glad that we were here, that we heard him and that we were able to get him out. The ice is still very, very thin. I know kids want to be out, they want to be skating but it's just not time yet," said Deb McDonough.

Another woman heard the child crying and called the police.

The 6-year-old has not been identified but officials said he was taken to Maine Medical Center to be treated for hypothermia.

He is expected to be okay.