Woman remembered by friends and family at candlelight vigil

Family members and friends have held a candlelight vigil in honor of a Maine woman who police say was killed, allegedly by her boyfriend.

Centralmaine.com reports about 50 people honored 29-year-old Melissa Sousa at a ceremony Sunday night huddled outside her Waterville apartment building.

Nikkia-Ria Vear, a friend of Sousa's, says her love for her twin daughters "definitely showed through."

Sousa was last seen putting her daughters onto a school bus Tuesday. She was found Wednesday wrapped in a tarp in the basement of her building.

Police say Sousa's boyfriend, 28-year-old Nicholas Lovejoy, is accused of shooting her twice in the stomach.

An affidavit says Lovejoy said he shot Sousa in self-defense after she allegedly pushed him down a staircase and tried to shoot him.

Sousa's funeral is scheduled Thursday.