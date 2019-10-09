Woman raped after asking for directions, police say

It was 1 a.m. Sunday when a woman from Yonkers emerged from a subway station in Hell’s Kitchen.

Officers say the suspect, who was recorded on video, grabbed the 31-year-old woman by her arm and dragged her into the basement of a nearby building. (Source: WCBS/CNN)

Police say she was unfamiliar with her surroundings, trying to get to a friend's house in Queens, when she stopped a stranger to ask for directions.

But the man had a much more sinister motive.

Officers say the suspect, who was recorded on video, grabbed the 31-year-old woman by her arm and dragged her into the basement of a nearby building.

After sexually assaulting her, he ran northbound on Broadway at 52nd street, police said.

"This neighborhood feels very safe to me,” said Andrea Zazzarino, who lives in the area. “That's very shocking to learn. I didn't know this happened here."

The attack took place only a few blocks away from Times Square.

Families said they’re baffled someone could strike in such a public area.

The attack left the woman with bruises to her right arm, her right leg, as well as her back. Police say she was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

“I’m very guarded when I’m on the street,” said area resident Seanna Weiner, “especially when it’s a man.”

The suspect has not been identified.

