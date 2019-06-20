Woman pleads guilty to using phony money at Bangor convenience store

A woman who used counterfeit money at a convenience store in Bangor has been sentenced to two weeks in jail.

36-year-old Tiffany Voisine pleaded guilty last week to forgery.

She was arrested in March when she tried to spend two fake $100 bills.

It came at the same time police warned the public to be on the lookout for phony money circulating in the area.

They got complaints from three different locations where counterfeit $50 and $100 bills were used.

The money had red Asian lettering on it.

