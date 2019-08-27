Woman indicted for slashing woman's throat in fight in Augusta

A woman accused of slicing another woman's throat in Augusta has been formally charged with attempted murder.

24-year-old Quashay Phillips was indicted last week by a grand jury.

The Kennebec Journal reports police believe she was working with New York City gangs to deal drugs in central Maine in February.

That's when she got in a fight with a woman at a home on Davenport Street.

The newspaper reports Phillips was mad at the woman for refusing to go to Walmart to buy her something.