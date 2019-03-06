Woman indicted for murder and theft in connection with death of Owls Head resident

A South Thomaston woman has been formally charged by a grand jury for the murder of an Owls Head woman.

Police say 37-year-old Sarah Richards was being paid by 83-year-old Helen Carver to shovel snow at her home in Owls Head.

According to a Village Soup report, Carver had called police to report that Richards had stolen her debit card.

Carver's son discovered her body.

An autopsy revealed she died from blunt force trauma.

Richards is charged with theft as well as murder.

The judge has sealed the records in the case.

Authorities say Richards has a criminal record dating back to when she was 18.

It includes convictions for theft and drug dealing.