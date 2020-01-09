Woman indicted for kidnapping after police say she stole car with three children it

A Wilton woman has been indicted for allegedly kidnapping three young children from a variety store parking lot in November.

According to the Sun Journal, 42-year-old Shannon Dupree is accused of taking a jeep with the three kids inside.

The father of the children came out of the store in Livermore to find his vehicle missing.

Police say Dupree drove about fifteen miles before running into a house and garage on a dead end road in Jay.

They say Dupree was likely under the influence of drugs.

The children were not harmed.