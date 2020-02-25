Woman hospitalized after train hits car in Brunswick

A Brunswick woman was hospitalized after her car was hit by a freight train on Monday.

61-year-old Coretta Harrison was taken to Mid Coast Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash, which involved Harrison's SUV and the train's locomotive and one rail car, happened on the driveway to the New Meadows Motel, which is off Bath Road.

The crossing is considered private and does not have gates that swing down when a train is approaching.

But it does have stop signs on both sides of the tracks.